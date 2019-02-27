Rock legend from the 80s in welcome return gig to Derry

The Pat McManus Band makes a welcome return to Derry on Saturday, March 9 as they take to the stage in Sandinos venue.

Legendary guitarist, ‘The Professor’ Pat McManus of Irish 80’s metal legends ‘Mama’s Boys’ takes his power-trio band to Derry, consisting of Paul Faloon on drums and Marty McDermott on bass guitar.

Rory Gallagher Festival favourites, the Derry crowd love Pat and the boys and it’s sure to be an absolute belter of a night in Sandinos venue.

Arguably Mama’s Boys’ greatest song was called “Freedom Fighters” from their 1983 album “Turn it up”. Having toured extensively throughout the world with Mamas Boys, Pat McManus has shared a stage with the likes of Thin Lizzy, Scorpions and Lemmy Kilmisters first major band, Hawkwind.

The McManus brothers hail from Derrylin and were inspired by the Irish celtic rock band, Horslips. They recorded their first self-funded album ‘Official Album’ in 1980. They recorded and self-financed their second album, a raw blast of rock power entitled ‘Plug It In’ in 1982 and achieved a hit single in Ireland with the most pop-oriented song on the album, ‘Needle in the Groove’. In 1983, they toured with Thin Lizzy on that band’s farewell tour. Their cover of Slade’s “Mama weer all Crazee Now” was released as a single and reached number 54 in the American charts.

Local support on the night comes from Cradle Rock (Rory Gallagher Tribute). Doors open at 10pm and tickets can be bought on eventbrite.com (limited amount available) at only £6.