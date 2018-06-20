Roma Downey opens new multi-million pound teaching block at UU Magee

Ulster University Honorary Graduate, Dr Roma Downey, today officially opened the

new multi-million pound teaching centre at the University’s Magee campus in Derry.

The four-storey facility, which caters for 1,000 students, covers a floor space of

4,000 sq. metres and includes three lecture theatres, 20 teaching rooms, open plan

student hubs and a café.

It represents an investment of £11 million.

It first opened its doors in January and since then has provided students and staff

with first class learning and teaching spaces.

Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University said: “We are delighted to welcome Ulster alumnus and Derry native, Roma Downey, to officially unveil our new world-class teaching space. Since its opening in January, it has greatly enhanced the offering at Magee, underpinning the University’s commitment to developing the campus.

“Ulster University provides students with a dynamic and high quality teaching environment and this state-of-the art facility will ensure a collaborative teaching approach and interactive learning experience for all our students.

“Today represents the latest in a series of continued investment in our Magee campus and demonstrates our commitment to expansion. Our plans for this campus and the city are ambitious. The opening of the teaching block paves the way for welcoming more students through our enhanced teaching capacity and for welcoming more local and international visitors to the city through world class conference facilities.”

UU Honorary Graduate, Dr Roma Downey, said: “As an Ulster University alumnus, I am very pleased to open this impressive teaching facility in my hometown. This is a great asset not only for staff and students but also for the city, offering first class facilities with spectacular

views of our beautiful city. The teaching centre will help showcase the very

best of what Derry has to offer.

“I would like congratulate everyone who has been involved in this project and wish the University continued success for the future.”

Speaking at the event, Breeda Henderson, Ulster University nursing student said: “Studying at Ulster University has given me a great learning experience and grown my confidence. The new teaching space complements and enhances this as it inspires creativity which will lead to strong student engagement and collaboration.”