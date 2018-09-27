Roma Downey pays tribute to her late brother Lawrence

Hollywood actress and Derry woman, Roma Downey, paid tribute to her older brother Lawrence, who sadly passed away recently.

Roma, who shot to fame in the mid-nineties in CBS television series, 'Touched By An Angel', said she will miss her brother but added that she was "grateful that he is at peace".

“Death is not extinguishing the light," wrote Roma on Instagram. "It is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."

“My brother Lawrence made his transition last night with his loved ones surrounding him in the room we were saying the Lord’s Prayer as he passed. He went peacefully. He has no more pain, no more fear, no more suffering.

"He is at peace now reunited with our Mother and Father and all our loved ones who have gone before us.

"We will all miss him but we are grateful that he is at peace now and we take comfort in the promise of Jesus that one day we will all be together again - R.I .P Lawrence Downey 1958 - 2018," she said.

Lawrence (Lornie) Downey, will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery on Friday September 28 after Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral at 11:00am