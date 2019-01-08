Rosemount drains and streets clean-up

A ‘deep clean’ of an area of Rosemount blighted by illegal dumping is to take place on Thursday, according to Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper.

The spruce up has been organised through Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) representative.

Department for Infrastructure (DfI) workers, meanwhile, will be in the area on the same day clearing blocked drains in the Argyle Street area.

Colr. Cooper praised both DC&SDC and DfI for agreeing to carry out the service.

He said blocked drains in the area had resulted in low level surface water flooding.

“There are ongoing issues with excess rainwater flowing through the area due to many of the drains in Argyle Street being blocked,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

The general clean-up has been organised through DCSDC and will take place at the same time.

“I have also had requests for a deep clean of the area by Council to improve the look of the footpaths and main road.

“I have therefore arranged a combined exercise by both the Roads Service and the Council which will take place on Thursday, January 10 starting at 8.00 a.m. to address both issues,” said Colr. Cooper.

“I would encourage residents to park their cars in a neighbouring street the night before to allow the staff to have maximum access to the street during the work,” he added.

Efforts to tackle the chronic problem of illegal fly-tipping in the Rosemount area are ongoing.

Throughout this month DC&SDC cleansing officers will be visiting the area to promote the appropriate disposal of rubbish by citizens.

“Council staff will be conducting a survey of the area in January to speak to residents about improved recycling and waste disposal to ensure the incidents of dumping in the area are minimized in future,” Colr. Cooper advised.

“If any resident requires further assistance please do not hesitate to contact me,” he added.