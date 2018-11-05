Rossville St. Residents’ Parking Scheme

Local residents from the Bogside are being encouraged to attend a public information day on proposals to introduce a Residents’ Parking scheme in their area.

The Department for Infrastructure will hold the public information event for the Rossville Street Area Residents Parking Scheme on Thursday, November 15 in Pilot’s Row Community Centre, between 11.30am and 7.30pm.

Local residents or anyone interested in the scheme can call at any time during these hours when they will have an opportunity to hear about plans to date and to discuss proposals with representatives from the Department.

The objective of the scheme is to improve the availability of parking spaces for local residents who find it increasingly difficult to park outside their homes. It would be the first such scheme for the City and will affect over 600 residential properties mainly in the Rossville Street, Fahan Street, Little Diamond, Creggan Street and Chamberlain Street area.

If introduced as proposed, the scheme will designate parking places for residents between 10am and noon and between 2pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday inclusive. Visitors to the area will be able to park within areas designated for residents provided a valid visitor’s permit is displayed. A number of spaces shall remain available for non-residents.

The proposals were first announced in July 2016.