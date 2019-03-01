Rutherford sole new face for confident DUP as it selects Derry local council election team

The DUP in Derry has unveiled William Rutherford as a first-time local election candidate in the Faughan District Electoral Area where he’ll run with Graham Warke on May 2.

Mr. Rutherford is the sole new face standing for the largest unionist party in the Derry DEAs in the Council elections.

The DUP is otherwise seeking the return of all of its incumbents to the new Derry City & Strabane District Council in two months’ time.

The party said: “The Londonderry DUP are pleased to announce our team for the local government elections on May 2. William Rutherford and Graham Warke have been selected to stand in the Faughan Ward. David Ramsey, Drew Thompson and Hilary McClintock were selected for the Waterside Ward.”

This marks a change of tack in the Waterside DEA where the DUP will run three candidates instead of the four it stood in a crowded unionist field in 2014. On that occasion Aldermen McClintock and Ramsey were elected for the first time and Ald. Drew Thompson was returned for a third time in a constituency he had represented for two terms on the old Derry City Council.

In the Faughan DEA Mr. Rutherford is a new face. But Ald. Warke will also be contesting an election for the first time, having been co-opted by the DUP to replace Gary Middleton after he left the Council to serve as an MLA for Foyle. Former DUP Ald. Maurice Devenney, who won a seat for the party in 2014 but is now an Independent, is also expected to run again, but this time against the DUP.

However, the DUP believes it is the only body that can deliver for Derry unionists.

“We look forward to the forthcoming campaign and encourage support for our new candidates along with sitting councillors. As a team we have been on the ground all of the time, not just at election time. On May 2 we will once again be asking for the electorate to show their support for their local DUP candidates. We believe we are the only unionist party with the ‘Strength to Deliver’,” it said.