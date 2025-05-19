​Sad passing of inspirational teacher, actress, broadcaster and poet Mary Murphy

​​The late Mary Murphy has been recalled as an inspirational teacher, actress, broadcaster and poet following her death at the weekend.

The Galway-native passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Sunday.

Former pupil Mary Durkan said: “Like many others, I was lucky to know Mrs. Murphy at Thornhill as a teacher who was energetic, empathetic, encouraging, inspiring and full of craic.

"As Head of English and producer of the school shows, Mary instilled a grá for literature and the arts in generations of Derry girls.

The late Mary Murphy

“Mary’s influence went well beyond the classrooms though. You didn’t have to know Mary to feel her warmth, listening to her contributions on BBC Radio Foyle.”

Friend Gardbhan Downey, paid his respects on behalf of everyone at Colmcille Press.

"Tá ár gcara mór Mary Murphy ar slí na fírinne [our great friend is on he path of truth].

"Derry will miss and mourn a wonderful teacher, actress and broadcaster.

Mary Murphy, on right, in familiar guise at the 1981 annual pantomime at St Columb's Hall with Terri Coyle, Don O'Doherty and Seamus McDevitt.

"But she provided us such joy and inspiration whenever she was with us. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal,” he stated.

Mrs. Murphy was originally from Tuam but had lived in Derry for a lifetime.

She has been described as a ‘legendary teacher, actress, broadcaster, writer and stalwart of St. Eugene’s Cathedral’.

She was predeceased by her late husband Dáithí and is mourned by her son Niall and daughter-in-law Jan and grandchildren Rianna, Matthew and Georgia.

Paying tribute to her former mentor Ms. Durkan said: “In recent years, people of all ages enjoyed her poetry sessions hosted by St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry Diocese.

“Mary’s radiant presence will be missed by so many, but she will be always remembered with fondness and gratitude.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann. Comhbhrón ó chroí lena clann agus a cairde. Suaimhneas síoraí uirthi.”

Another former pupil Pat McCafferty McLaughlin spoke of how she had been ‘a guiding light for me when I went to Thornhill, and saw potential in me that I did not see in myself’.

"I think that is the difference between good teachers and great teachers... and she was one of the greats.

"Thanks Mrs Murphy for believing in me, but more importantly, for teaching me to believe in myself.

"What a gift. I'm glad I got to tell her that too. She will be missed but her spirit will live on in all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in eternal peace,” she stated.

BBC Radio Foyle, where Mrs. Murphy was a regular contributor, said: “For thousands of former Thornhill girls, Mary was an inspirational teacher of English and poetry. For years too, she was a pillar in the cultural and theatrical life of the North West.

“Our thoughts are with Mary and the late Dáithí's son Niall, his family, and the small army of friends and admirers drawn to Mary down the decades.”

Mrs. Murphy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday at 10am in St. Eugene’s Cathedral.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.