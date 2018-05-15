Safety advice to politicians queried by Colr. Donnelly

Independent Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Gary Donnelly has queried the safety advice being offered to elected representatives in the wake of a number of attacks.

The Creggan Councillor raised his concerns at the Council’s May Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee meeting at the Guildhall.

Mr Donnelly cited the case of Independent Moyle Councillor Padraig McShane, who was burnt out of his Ballycastle home in 2016.

“Padraig McShane had his home burnt to the ground by loyalists and now he has had a bullet sent to him in the post intercepted by the Royal Mail,” Colr. Donnelly said.

“It is worrying that elected representatives seem to be fair game for loyalists.

“Every councillor here should be worried about this.”

Former Mayor, Sinn Fein Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Kevin Campbell’s car was burned out outside his Creggan home in April of this year.