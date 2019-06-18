Safety bollards at Foyle Springs

Derry & Strabane Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation from Transport NI (Roads Service) that additional safety bollards will be installed on a road barrier in the Foyle Springs area.

The safety measures will be installed between Killary Road and Strangford Park.

Councillor Cooper said: “I was contacted by residents concerned that vehicles could be driven across a central reservation at the junction of Killary Road and Strangford Park. They were concerned for the safety of children playing in the street and pedestrians.

“I took those concerns to Transport NI (Roads Service) and appealed for additional safety bollards to be installed on the road barrier between both streets.

“I am pleased they have now confirmed to me that additional measures will be put in place on the barrier as soon as possible,” Colr. Cooper said.