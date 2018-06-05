Safety concerns after boundary wall collapse in Glenowen

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has raised safety concerns following the collapse of a section of a boundary wall in the Glenowen area of the city.

Colr. Campbell said local residents have expressed fears that other parts of the wall could also collapse in an area frequented by young children.

He said:“A number of residents from Glenowen contacted me on Friday about the collapse of the boundary wall on the Hollyhall Road. This is a very dangerous situation as the children of the area play on the green space beside it.

“I have spoken to statutory agencies in regards to this, and I will be contacting them again this week to have a health and safety check done on the entire wall as a a matter of urgency.”