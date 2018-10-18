Samhain Sessions by the light of the Big Moon at Derry’s Guildhall

A giant moon suspended from the ceiling of the Guildhall’s main hall will provide a stunning backdrop to three intimate concerts planned for this year’s Hallowe’en celebrations in Derry.

Lisa Hannigan, David Kitt, Colm Mac Con Iomaire and Joshuan Burnside will be among those performing at the Guildhall beneath the giant moon installation, which is returning after proving a major hit last year.

The three concerts on consecutive nights are being organised by Celtronic.

The opening night will feature performances from Lisa Hannigan and Kitt Philippa, with tickets priced at £22.15.

Mercury-prize nominated and multiple Meteor Award winner, Lisa Hannigan’s music has garnered her international acclaim.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Hannigan’s debut album, Sea Saw, thrust her into the well-deserved spotlight and saw her emerge as a performer who could leave a room breathless.

“After five years in the making and with the help of Aaron Dessner from The National, her latest album, At Swim, is described as a thing of beauty, subtle but loaded with emotion Don’t miss this breath-taking artist live.

“Kitt Philippa writes earnest, searing songs inspired by sound, visuals, words, environment, people, emotions and their combinations in constant flux. Operating within a genre dubbed ‘Reflectivism’, Philippa is an organ scholar delivering dynamic piano, intense looped ballads and soulful electronica, all of which draw on universal themes with a deep infusion of associations.”

The concert takes place from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. To book go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/lisa-hannigan-at-samhain-sessions-tickets-50524607461

The following night of Samhain Sessions features a triple bill comprised of some of Ireland’s finest songwriters, David Kitt, Malojian and Joshua Burnside.

David Kitt returns to Samhain Sessions supporting his critically acclaimed album ‘Yous’.

The album was hailed as “a fine and heartfelt album” by The Irish Times, “a sublime, introspective, soother of a solo album” by Louder than War.

Experimental folk songwriter and producer Joshua Burnside is something of a regional anomaly. With a brooding, powerful sound echoing artists of places afar and time long gone, his craft defies local comparison in striving towards an aesthetic as much as visual as it is sonic. Recorded at home in Lisbane, Co. Down, his new single ‘Black Dog Sin’ is the current distillation of his increasingly unmistakable approach; a fragile, yet ultimately commanding, chamber folk sound gloriously underpinned with unique zeal.

Over the last few years, Malojian has released 4 stunning solo albums, along the way collaborating with some musical legends, including Steve Albini, who earned his chops producing Nirvana, The Pixies etc. His latest album features Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace, Roger Waters), Gerry Love (Teenage Fanclub), Jon Thorne (Yorkston/Thorne/Khan, Lamb) and more…But it’s Malojian’s own voice and songs that sets him apart from the crowd.

The concert takes place on Monday, October 29 from 8.30pm – 11:30pm, tickets £14.61.

To book go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/david-kitt-malojian-joshua-burnside-at-samhain-sessions-tickets-50525084889?aff=ebapi

The closing night of Samhain Sessions will feature performances from Colm Mac Con Iomaire and Elma Orkestra on Tuesday, October 30.

Colm Mac Con Iomaire came from a musical family of Irish-speaking Dubliners. Raised on both classical and Irish traditional music, he developed quickly, forming the Celtic folk group Kíla in 1987 with several of his classmates from secondary school.

Colm went on to found and play with The Frames with Glen Hansard. His two acclaimed solo albums, And Now The Weather, and The Hares Corner are two albums of instrumental compositions which far transcend his traditional music roots into something more singularly cinematic. His work in TV, Film and Theatre has allowed him to progress and mature as an orchestrator of his own compositions.

The gig takes place from 8.30pm to 11pm. Tickets are priced at £14.61.

To book go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/colm-mac-con-iomaire-at-samhain-sessions-tickets-50524752896