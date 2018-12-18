Santa Claus bound for Creggan Community Collective tomorrow

Creggan Community Collective has advised local people that Santa Claus will be coming to the local community office at 33 Cromore Gardens tomorrow (Wednesday), December 19.

Organisers of the event from Creggan Community Collective have confirmed that from 6pm to 7pm tomorrow there will be a Silent Santa for children with sensory needs.

Following on from this, from 7pm to 8pm Santa will be speaking with all boys and girls and all are welcome to come along. All children attending tomorrow evening will receive a small free gift.

The event is one of several Christmas events taking place in communities throughout the north west in the run up to Christmas Day next Tuesday.