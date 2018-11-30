Santa looking for helpers for Children in Crossfire appeal

Big-hearted Derryman Martin Gallagher, whose son Christopher tragically died after contracting malaria in South East Asia in 2006, has again donned his Santa suit to raise funds for Children in Crossfire with his annual sit out at the Guildhall.

Martin, a.k.a. ‘Father Christmas’, has taken over the reigns of his sleigh and will be in situ until December 22 if anyone fancies getting their photographs taken or contributing to a brilliant cause.

This year Santa needs extra helpers and is enlisting local elves - who must be accompanied by an adult - to join him on his sleigh and help with the appeal for shifts of 30 minutes to an hour. So, if your kids would like to be ‘Santa’s Little Helper’ on Saturdays, December 1, 8, and 15, call his workshop on 028 7127 8949 and ask for ‘Mary Christmas’.

If you can’t get down to Guildhall Square to donate you can do so online at http://www.justgiving.com/santasbigfundraiserappeal2018 or text SBFA18 plus the amount to 70070.