Santa’s Post Box opens in Derry city centre

As children all around the City and District are finalising their wish-list for Santa this year, a special Post Box has been set up at Derry’s Guildhall Square to deliver letters directly to the North Pole.

Santa’s Post Box opened today, Tuesday November 28, and parents are reminded that children should post their letter no later than the December 15 to be sure to receive a response from Santa.

The faiclity is one of a number of initiatives organised by the Council as part of its Christmas campaign aimed at promoting Derry and Strabane’s retail offering in and around the city centre.

Other events including a Winterland Market, the Mayor’s Lost in Frost initiative, the Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance, the Sound of Light Procession, the Wonder Windows Trail and the Strabane Christmas Fayre.

For more information on events in Derry and Strabane over Christmas visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas