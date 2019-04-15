Saoradh chair Brian Kenna stopped after Derry meeting

The national chairman of the hardline republican group, Saoradh, was subject to a stop-and-search in Dungiven on his way back to Dublin following a meeting in Derry, the party has complained.

Saoradh said the Dubliner, who recently succeeded Tyrone-man Davy Jordan as the party's national chairman, was stopped by six armed police officers in the County Derry town last Monday.

National Executive member, Paddy Gallagher, said: “Despite the deafening silence of former comrades....Saoradh stand firm in our opposition to the current harassment, intimidation and political repression of our party membership.

"It's clear that British Crown Forces are following a policy of censorship towards Saoradh. This is simply because they are fearful of our growth and realise that our political narrative is being accepted by the community.”