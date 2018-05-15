Saoradh criticism after Creggan PSNI leaflet drop

The PSNI have responded to criticism levelled over the distribution of anti-terrorism leaflets in part of Creggan following raids on homes in the same area.

Republican politicial party, Saoradh, said that it has been brought to the attention of its Dhoire branch that “British Crown Forces had been posting leaflets to homes in Ballymagown Park regarding republicans” over recent weeks.

Saoradh said the leaflet asks questions such as “have you noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area?” And “do you have CCTV covering your property?”

Saoradh’s Paddy Gallagher claimed: “After causing distress and destruction in and around Ballymagowan, Crown Forces somehow find it acceptable to deliver leaflets to the very homes they ransacked. This appears to happen with the backing of former republicans and pro establishment parties.”

Saraodh said that questions have been asked of constitutional nationalists and the Catholic Church recently as to why and how they can back what it claimed was “the rebranded RUC, in the guise of the PSNI and MI5” to “oversee the harassment and intimidation of republicans and our communities.

“We encourage anyone who finds themselves facing harassment or intimidation at the hands of the British State to contact your local Saoradh representative or call to our offices at 14 Chamberlain Street. Alternatively contact us via Facebook or phone 028 7127 1967.”

A PSNI spokesperson responded: “The PSNI regularly distributes literature seeking the public’s assistance in tackling illegal and criminal activity.”