Saoradh rejects border poll and predicts Irish 'resistance' in new Brexit document

Saoradh has outlined its Brexit position in a new policy document declaring Britain's decision to leave the European Union a matter for Britain but predicting resistance to its outworkings in Ireland if it impinges negatively on the lives if citizens.

The group has also indicated that its does not support, either a border poll as provided for under the Northern Ireland Act 1998, or a unity referendum conducted on an all-island basis.

'Brexit In the Context Of Ireland' declares: "Brexit is a British construct and therefore a matter for the British people.

"However, its outworking in terms of how it impacts Ireland will be matter for the people of Ireland to address."

Quoting the proclamation of the Irish Republic it predicts: "Conditions 'carefully fostered by an alien government' that significantly impact on the Irish people are normally met with resistance."

Condemning the partition of Ireland and calling for its abolition the new policy document formally rejects the need for a border poll or an all-island unity referendum as a means of delivering a United Ireland, suggesting instead that the mandate for an independent Ireland was delivered in the General Election of 1918 but refused by Britain.

"Saoradh recognises and accepts the democratic declaration of the Irish people for independence as was expressed in 1918 and which manifested in the formation of the first Dáil Éireann in 1919," it states.

The party reaffirms in the document its opposition to the EU which it brands a 'neo-liberal' and 'undemocratic' organisation that "directly interferes with and prohibits socialist based policies such as nationalisation."

In a foreword to the document Saoradh states: "'Brexit In the Context Of Ireland' is Saoradh's initial contribution to the debate. We do however recognise that in such a debate, further more detailed contributions will be required.

"We commit to producing more detailed positions in the near future.

"We also look forward to any future engagement from within Irish society on this important issue.

"Our starting point for that engagement will be with those identified and referred to by the revolutionary socialist republican James Connolly when he stated: 'Only the working class remains as the incorruptible inheritors of the fight for freedom in Ireland.'"