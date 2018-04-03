Satirical singer Sean Mone guest of Singers’ Circle

The Derry Traditional Singers’ Circle will host County Armagh satirical songwriter Sean Mone at the group’s monthly session on Thursday night.

The Keady native will join members of the Derry city based collective alongside guests from neighbouring singing circles in Inishowen and County Derry for their April session in Tinney’s Bar in Patrick Street at 9 p.m.

Vincent Strunks, a member of the local group, said: “Our special guest for April will be none other than Sean Mone from Keady, Co. Armagh.

“Sean is best known as a singer of self composed songs, mostly humorous and political but some poignant ones such as ‘Rosaleta’ and ‘Jack Campbell’.

“Other well know ones include ‘The Transit Van’, ‘Rosie Black’ & ‘Articles Two and Three’, etc, and the classic ‘New Holland Grove’.

“Sean is well known on the traditional singing circuit and has regularly appeared at sessions the length and breadth of the country and further afield.”

Mr. Strunks encouraged local singers, songwriters and collectors and those who simply enjoy traditional music, to come along.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to share the company of one of the best known singers in the traditional singing circuit and take part in what will be a memorable session,” he said.

“All singers and listeners are welcome. The singing starts around 9pm in Tinneys Bar, Patrick St on Thursday, April 5 and admission is free. Come early to make sure there’s room.”