Scaling highest peak for Tiny Tots

Young people from Enagh Youth Forum along with friends of Tiny Tots Community Play Group have braved plunging temperatures to climb Mount Errigal in a fundraising drive.

The group managed to make it to the summit of Donegal’s highest peak on Saturday last, despite the mountain being covered in a blanket of snow.

The group pictured before their ascent.

The charity climb was organised to raise funds for Tiny Tots. Paul Hughes from Enagh Youth Forum said: “Tiny Tots Community Play Group provide a vital service to the local community and are concerned about their future due to lack of funding to sustain the much needed services.

“We would encourage everyone to continue to support the local play group and urge Council, The Education Authority and other statutory agencies, elected representatives and decision makers to do more to ensure that Tiny Tots Community Play Group is sustained into the future.”

Elaine Donaghy, Centre Manager at Tiny Tots Community Play Group, said: “ We have been overwhelmed by the support of the local community and I would like to thank everyone who took part in Saturday’s climb in support of the Play Group; and everyone who sponsored it. It is much appreciated!

“This builds on the very successful coffee morning that was organised by local parents last month and our parents, volunteers and fundraising group are busy planning more fundraising events for the new year. “

The group pictured during the climb on the slopes of Errigal.

Paul Hughes said: “It wasn’t easy due to the weather conditions but we did it! A massive thank you to everyone who sponsored the climb. We have raised £700 so far and hope to raise a further £300 over the next few weeks bringing the total to £1,000. If you would like to donate, please get in touch.

“Thank you to U-Travel for transporting us safely and a big thanks to Adventure Sports North West for leading the way up the mountain and for the tea, sandwiches and refreshments.”

Almost there... group taking in the spectacular views.

A snowman pops his head up to see what's going on.

Stunning snow clad backdrop upon reaching the summit.