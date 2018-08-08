Scam warning: 'Hi, this is Sky News. We'd like to ask you 3 questions about Donald Trump'

A text message purporting to be from Sky News asking recipients to answer questions on Donald Trump is a scam.

The bogus message has been highlighted by the Scamwiseni Facebook page warning mobile phone users that although the message may look genuine, 'it really does go to show that you can never be too careful'.

The text reads: 'Hi, this is Sky News. We'd like to ask you 3 questions about Donald Trump to inform our reporting. Standard SMS rates apply. To take part please reply 'yes'.

A Scamwise representative posted: "A follower contacted ScamwiseNI asking if the text was genuine. I have to admit that on first glance... I wasn't 100% sure myself! However, after checking it out I was able to confirm that it was in fact a scam.

"The scammer used a 'hot topic' to catch the victim's interest. As they didn't explicitly ask for payment or personal details (aside from mentioning text message rates), it's easy to see why someone may have fallen for this.

"Luckily our follower was wise to this and didn't reply. It really does go to show that you can never be too careful.

If you don't recognise the sender's number, you're better to be safe. Don't reply and delete the message.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland in partnership with the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Department of Justice, Commissioner for Older persons, the Consumer Council, Trading Standards and Age Sector Platform have worked together to develop the ScamwiseNI Initiative.

It's so easy to be caught out so here's some key alarm bells to look out for from Scamwise:

- It seems to be good to be true

- You've been contacted out of the blue

- You're asked for personal details

- Money has been requested