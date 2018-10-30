‘Scary Derry’ set for monster Hallowe’en

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on Derry’s city centre tomorrow for what is being billed as the largest Hallowe’en Parade ever staged in the city.

Final rehearsals are now taking place as a record number of participants prepare to sing, dance and wind their way through the city’s streets after darkness falls tomorrow evening.

Some of the 200 young people from across all sections of the local community, and from Donegal, who took part in a recent NI Executive Office funded project facilitated by Studio 2 Skeoge Industrial Estate. All the children will participate in the Hallowe'en parade as part of the Greater Shantallow Community Arts New Paths Communities United project. DER4318GS054

This year’s mammoth carnival takes on the theme of ‘The Return of the Ancients’ with Celtic myths and legends such as Cúchulainn and Queen Maebh booking their spots alongside an underworld cast of spectres, witches, werewolves, warlocks and zombies.

The extended parade departs Queen’s Quay at 7.00 pm, concluding with the fireworks finale at 8.20 pm.

The parade route this year leaves Queen’s Quay Car Park, travelling up Boating Club Lane and turning onto Strand Road. The parade turns at Harbour House Roundabout, travelling to Water Street, along the Foyle Embankment and returning to Queen’s Quay car park. Traffic restrictions will be in place, while the Peace Bridge will be closed from 7.15 pm until 8.45 pm.

Mayor John Boyle said: “I can’t wait to see the city transformed into ‘Scary Derry’ over the coming days and I want to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Hallowe’en.”

Maisie McCarroll transforms into a werewolf as the full moon rises inside Derry's Guildhall on sunday as the annual Hallowe'en festival gets underway in the city. The Museum of the Moon in the historic building is one of a number of attractions and events taking place this week which will see hundreds of thousand of visitors arrive in the north west. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.18

This year up to 100,000 people are expected to attend events taking place over the nine days of the festival, which continues through until Saturday, November 3.

The final evening of the hugely popular ‘Awakening the Walls’ continues today (Tuesday) from 5.30pm to 9pm, while you can catch light show Spark! in the city centre today at 5pm., 6.30pm. and 8pm.

Tomorrow, Hallowe’en Day, there will be Jack O’ Lantern Ghostly tales, myths, Celtic history, pumpkin/turnip carving and music in Guildhall Square from noon to 6.30pm.

Haunted Brooke Park will also have Pumpkin carving, broomstick making and storytelling from 3p.m. to 8.30pm.

One of the performers who made their way through Derry�"s Cathedral Quarter on Sunday during the first night of the Awakening of the city�"s 400 years old Walls as part of the annual Hallowe�"en festival. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.18

Meanwhile, the Creggan Community Collective is hosting a free Hallowe’en Party at 33 Cromore Gardens on Hallowe’en night from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, with free snacks and refreshments.