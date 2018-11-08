Schivo creditor meeting in Dublin

A creditors’ meeting of Schivo (NI) Limited will take place in Dublin on Friday, according to a notice in the ‘Belfast Gazette’.

The firm that formerly operated the old Maydown Precision Engineering factory was placed in administration in 2017.

“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the creditors of the company will be held at 12.00 p.m. on November 9, 2018. This meeting will be held at Duff and Phelps Ltd. 24 St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin, D2,” the notice confirmed.

The former aerospace firm ceased trading in March 2017. Molins, which started life as a cigar-maker in pre-revolutionary Cuba, first established a cigarette-machine plant at Maydown in the 1960s.

MPE was founded after the Molins closure crisis of 1984. Schivo operated the plant from 2015 until Schivo NI was placed in administration in 2017.