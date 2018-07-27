School uniform scheme launched

A Derry mother has set up a scheme to help people kit their children out for the new school year.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, decided to set up the scheme after reading about a similar initiative elsewhere in the north.

“Although my child isn’t school age yet, I am so aware that the costs of sending children to school is spiralling out of control. The way the things are in Derry at the moment, people are already worrying about money and they are stressed out.”

“I just decided that I could do something to try to help and felt I needed to do something for these people.”

The mum, who is a charity volunteer, said she knows of many parents who are struggling with the cost of getting their children back to school.

“Those who qualify for grants only get around £70 or £80, yet the cost of a blazer can be £50. Children often look for the best of the best in school bags and shoes so it just spirals and people can’t afford it.”

She set up a Facebook page to advertise the scheme and the response so far has been ‘amazing’.

“Donations are coming in from all over the city and a number of people have got in touch to say they are in need.”

The mum has also managed to secure two drop off points for the donated uniforms, at Northside and Rath Mor shopping centres. She also hopes to find a drop off point in the Waterside.

“Uniforms for all schools, for all nursery, primary and secondary schools in the city, are welcome as long as they are in good condition.”

To find out more about the school or to get in touch visit www.facebook.com/Back-To-School-Uniform-Scheme-DerryLondonderry-273724943389502/