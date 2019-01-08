Schoolgirl taken to hospital following Derry collision: PSNI Appeal

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a car and a teenage pedestrian on the Crescent Link Road this morning (Tuesday, January 8).

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “The collision involving a blue Vauxhall Astra and a teenage schoolgirl was reported to us around 7:55am today.

“Police attended along with the NIAS, and the female was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

“I am urging anyone who witnessed the collision on this stretch of road to get in touch with police, or who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on this road around the time the collision was reported to us to get in touch on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 181 of 08/01/19.”