Schools should be reimbursed for minibus costs, says Colly Kelly

Sinn Féin’s local education spokesperson Colly Kelly wants schools to be reimbursed for putting minibus drivers through an ‘unnecessary’ licensing process.

He made the call in the context of potential changes to minibus licencing in Britain.

“In November last year the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it was a legal requirement for school minibus drivers to hold a D1 minibus licence,” he said.

“As a result, many schools put teachers through the licencing process at a cost of some £700 per licence. At the time we told the DfI that that there was no legal requirement for schools to obtain this licence,” he added.

Colr. Kelly said the example of DfT , which in England and Wales is currently consulting on permits for not-for-profit minibus operators, should be followed by the licensing authorities in the North.

“The fact that the DfT in Britain is now consulting on a different approach confirms this. Sinn Féin are therefore asking for schools to be reimbursed for any unnecessary spending incurred in obtaining these licences.”