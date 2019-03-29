SDLP candidates hand in nomination papers

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA, has welcomed the hand-over of Candidate Nomination Papers for the upcoming Local Government Elections in May.

Five new names have been added to the SDLP ticket, in addition to eight standing councillors.

Two of the new candidates, Brenda Stevenson and Rory Farrell, have stood previously in council elections.

Speaking following the hand over of nomination papers on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Eastwood commented: “The SDLP is serious about government and serious about delivering for people.

“I am confident that our diverse and talented line-up for this year’s council elections can deliver on that promise.

“Derry has always been a courageous city, filled with talent and longing for opportunity - it deserves better and it deserves it fair share. The collapse of the Assembly and the inability of Sinn Fein and the DUP to re-establish it, more than two years later, has undoubtedly exacerbated Derry’s problems.

“For too long people here have been denied fair access to jobs and opportunity - that must change. From the ever-increasing hospital waiting lists, grossly underfunded mental health services, school budget cuts and welfare cuts, it is evident that the Sinn Fein/DUP stand-off is delivering nothing,” he claimed.

“These problems can only be addressed through government.

“New ideas, new solutions and a new attitude to politics is needed to deliver the change Derry so badly needs.

“The SDLP is determined to deliver that change for all of our people.

“With Brexit coming down the tracks, votes in this local election are crucial.

“Change can only be achieved through the support of the people- with deadline day for registrations and postal/proxy applications fast-approaching, I would implore everyone to make their vote count this May.”

*The local elections on Thursday, May 2 will see a total of 40 seats on Derry City and Strabane District Council contested. The current make up of Derry City & Strabane District Council consists of 16 Sinn Fein councillors, eight SDLP councillors, seven DUP councillors, two UUP councillors and seven Independent councillors.