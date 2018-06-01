SDLP in meetings over range of Derry projects

A delegation of SDLP councillors from Derry and Strabane District Council met with officials from the Department for Communities to discuss the progress of a number of key local projects.

Speaking after the meeting, which was held at the North West Development Office, local SDLP communities spokesperson Councillor Brian Tierney said a wide range of important projects including the long-awaited Factory Girls sculpture and community facilities were discussed.

He said: “We had a productive meeting and we plan to meet again to discuss progress that has been made.

“We discussed important projects such as the Waterside Greenway and the Factory Girls sculpture, as well as the development of Community Centres. In particular, I made representations for the continued development of Community Centres for Shantallow and Galliagh which are vital for the community, as well as the prospect of a Culmore Community Centre.

“I also pressed the Department about the Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Soccer Fund, which has been impacted by the current political impasse as decisions on the allocation of funding will not be made without Ministerial approval. This is something that I have previously discussed with the Department and I made further representations about the impact that this is having on the continued development of the Brandywell refurbishment.

“We will be working alongside the Department and asking for regular updates about this work and how we can encourage the Council to help to progress these important projects,” he added.