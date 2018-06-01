SDLP leader welcomes work to secure community facilities for Culmore area

SDLP Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood has met with members of Culmore Community Partnership to discuss plans to establish community facilities in the area.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Eastwood said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Culmore Community Partnership on the progress they have made on a number of key projects that will provide much needed facilities in the Culmore area.

“Culmore is a fast growing community but there are currently no community facilities in the area for groups to meet.

“It is my hope that Culmore Community Partnership, with support from the Council and other statutory agencies, will be able to fill in the missing link in this community and build community infrastructure for the people of this area.”

He added: “I was delighted to hear the plans for Victoria Hall and the new Country Park. It is great to see progress in the Culmore area with the establishment of the partnership, which hosts local community and voluntary groups in the area, all working together for the same goal.”