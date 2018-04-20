SDLP’s John Boyle set to be Derry’s new Mayor

The SDLP’s John Boyle looks set to be the new Mayor of Derry and Strabane after being selected as his party’s candidate for First Citizen.

At a party selection convention in the city on Thursday, Councillor Boyle received more votes than his party colleague, Shauna Cusack - his only competitor.

Councillor Boyle is expected to be formally appointed as Mayor at the beginning of June.

Speaking after his selection, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be selected as my party’s nominee for Mayor of Derry and Strabane. I’d like to thank all my colleagues and friends in the SDLP who have supported me, not just tonight but over the years in council.

“In the SDLP council group, we are team players. My role as Mayor will be to do the same - to be a team player. I want to work to ensure that the politics of division is rooted out of here. The politics of partnership and progress needs to be our focus. My ambition is to see a united people working together in harmony to achieve true reconciliation. We need to take this city; this district; this country forward. We need to build a new future filled with opportunity and hope.

“My priority will be to look for creative ways to bring jobs and investment here and I’ll ensure we get a City Deal.”

Colr. Boyle is the current Deputy Mayor.