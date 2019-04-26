Seagate announces £47m investment in Derry - 25 new high-skilled jobs created

Seagate currently employs 1,400 people right across the North.
U.S. technology giant, Seagate, has revealed its intention to invest £47m in Derry.

The investment is in a research development project at Seagate's premises in the Springtown Industiral Estate.

Invest Northern Ireland are investing a further £10m in the project, bringing the total investment to £57m.

The investment will see the creation of 25 high-skilled jobs.

Dave Mosley, chief executive of Seagate, said the investment will "strengthen" the company's position as a global data storage company.

"Today's investment extends a successful, collaborative partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and will further strengthen our ability to deliver customer-centric technology."