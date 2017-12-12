Seagate confirms Derry IT job losses

Seagate have confirmed that up to seven jobs in its IT department in Derry could go as part of a reduction in its global team.

Independent Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Warren Robinson said that while the number of jobs being lost appears to be small, the news will be devastating to those affected.

Colr. Robinson said: “This will be especially hard at this time of year, just before Christmas, for any worker to be told that their job is going.

“People may think they have a secure job and then to get this news it will be devastating for them.”

Confirming that up to seven positions could go at Springtown, a spokesperson for Seagate said:

“Seagate has been positioning to respond to changing demand for storage solutions as a result of accelerating usage shifts of technologies and architectures.

“Building on the actions taken over the past year, on Friday 8th we unfortunately had a targeted, global reduction in force across a number of organizations and teams.

“At the Springtown facility, up to seven employees will be affected by this action.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for employees and we will continue to consult on options.

“The affected positions are from IT, as part of a reduction of the Global IT team,” the spokesperson added.

Seagate is one of Derry’s largest private sector employers within the region of 1,000 staff working there.