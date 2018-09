A major search operation has started after a man was spotted entering the River Foyle on Monday morning.

The incident occurred near the Craigavon Bridge area at around 11:00am.

We are presently in attendance and are involved in an ongoing search operation with our colleagues from NIFRS, NIAS and Foyle Search & Rescue," said the PSNI on social media.

"If you have any information please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 456 of 3/9/18. Your help is very much appreciated," they added.