Search underway on Lough Swilly

Lough Swilly RNLI and An Garda Siochana are conducting a search of the shoreline and water at Buncrana’s shore front following reports of a missing person.

Joe Joyce, PRO with Lough Swilly RNLI confirmed to the Journal they responded to a request for assistance from Buncrana Gardai this morning (Monday). It followed the discovery of a car at the Shore Front.

Lough Swilly RNLI, assisted by the Sligo 118 helicopter, undertook a search of an extensive stretch of shoreline and the lifeboat has been launched for a water search.