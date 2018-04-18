Searches being conducted after reports of person entering water

Foyle Search and Rescue are this morning conducting searches along the River Foyle following reports that a person had entered the water.

The Derry charity confirmed they were tasked immediately once the alarm was raised and have been conducting searches since.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service meanwhile confirmed they were tasked to an incident this morning at 08:09.

She said: “One Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedic, one Emergency Ambulance crew and one Officer were dispatched to the incident.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and we are maintaining a presence at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Fire & Rescue Service said: “I can confirm that we were assisting with an incident at the River Foyle this morning.”