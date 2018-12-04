Searches continue in Inishowen for missing Derry woman

Searches are still underway in Inishowen for a Derry woman who went missing over two weeks ago.

Jean McGahey (72) was last seen on Sunday, November 18 last, following which her family and the PSNI stated they had become concerned for her welfare.

The following day, Ms McGahey’s car - a red Ford Fiesta - was found at Buncrana’s Shore Front, parked near the play park.

A search of Lough Swilly immediately got underway, co-ordinated by Malin Head Rescue Co-ordination Centre and involving An Garda Siochana, Lough Swilly RNLI, Greencastle Coastguard, the Sligo 118 helicopter, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club and members of the public.

The searches have continued since and on Sunday, another “extensive search” of Lough Swilly took place.

Joe Joyce, of Lough Swilly RNLI, confirmed to the ‘Journal’ they had been joined by Greencastle Coast Guard and Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club but the search was to no avail.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern issued an appeal to members of the public to be vigilant when out walking and also for land and property owners to check buildings and outhouses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Gardai on 00353 74 9320540.

Ms. McGahey last seen in the Drummard Park area, possibly then travelling onto the Buncrana Road near the border crossing point on Sunday, November 18 at approximately 4.30pm.

She is described as being about 5’2” in height, slim build with short grey hair. She is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightie, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.