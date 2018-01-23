Searches continuing for missing Derry man

Searches for missing Derry man Michael McGinley are continuing for a third day in the city.

The 27-year-old was from the Waterside last spoken to by family on Sunday afternoon at around 3.30pm and has since been reported missing.

Searches have been ongoing since Sunday evening but police confirmed this afternoon that Michael is still missing.

It is understood search and rescue agencies from across the north west have been helping with the search operation.

Providing a description of the Waterside man, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Michael McGinley is approximately 5’ 5’’ tall, skinny build, with short dirty fair hair and is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.

“Michael McGinley is from the Gobnascale area.

“Police are appealing for any persons who may have seen Michael McGinley or may know of his whereabouts to contact Police via 101.”