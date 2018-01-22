Searches ongoing for missing Derry man

Police and the family of a missing Derry man have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Michael McGinley was last spoken to by family on Sunday afternoon at around 3.30pm and has since been reported missing.

Michael McGinley.

Searches have been ongoing overnight but police confirmed this morning that Michael is still missing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Michael McGinley is approximately 5’ 5’’ tall, skinny build, with short dirty fair hair and is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.

“Michael McGinley is from the Gobnascale area.

“Police are appealing for any persons who may have seen Michael McGinley or may know of his whereabouts to contact Police via 101.”