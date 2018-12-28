Second car torched beside pensioners’ homes in Derry

A Derry Councillor has hit out at those who torched a car in the Creggan estate last night- the second such incident in the past five days.

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Campbell said the Mini Cooper was set alight close to pensioners’ homes in the Mulroy Gardens area off Creggan Heights on Thursday evening.

It is understood Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue squads were tasked to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The incident comes five days after a black Mercedes car was set alight in the Beechwood area close to a residential home on Sunday past.

Colr. Campbell said he contacted Derry City & Strabane District Council after visiting the scene on Sunday evening to have this vehicle taken away to ensure it did not remain there over the holiday period.

There were also reports of joyriding through the Creggan estate on the evening of St Stephen’s Day, he said.

“We just do not need this dreadful upheaval in the community,” Colr. Campbell said.

“People are celebrating the festive holiday period and getting over Christmas, and then there are people in the community who think it is alright to burn cars outside pensioners’ homes. It is totally wrong and they do not take into account the effect this has on local people.

“This community has come through 30 years of conflict standing shoulder to shoulder with each other, and will definitely not tolerate this type of carry on.”