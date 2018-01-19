Second date added as Van Morrison’s Derry Jazz Fest concert sells out within minutes

Tickets for Van Morrison’s forthcoming concert in Derry as part of the city’s Jazz Festival have sold out within minutes, resulting in a second date being announced this morning.

The multi-award winning singer will be performing at the Millennium Forum on Sunday May 6 as part of the Bank Holiday weekend festival- now one of Ireland’s largest music festivals.

It has now been confirmed that he will also be appearing at the Forum the following night, Monday May 7, with tickets priced £64.50 to £70.50 released on sale this morning, and expected to be snapped up fast.

Van Morrison will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio albums, Roll with the Punches and Versatile, as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Maolíosa McHugh said he is delighted Van Morrison is making a long awaited return to the City of Derry Jazz Festival in 2018 saying it was a huge coup for the festival.

He said: “The Council, as organisers of the City of Derry Jazz Festival, is delighted to be working alongside the Millennium Forum and MCD to secure this top quality act for the festival.

“The last time Van Morrison performed as part of the Jazz Festival was back in 2012 and we are delighted to have him back this year.

“We are confident he will be a huge draw for jazz and blues music fans from all over the island of Ireland and are looking forward to another hugely successful May Bank Holiday weekend of festival fun.”

For tickets to the second show go to: www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/van-morrison/