Security alert in Derry ‘a hoax’

A security alert in the Fern Park area of Derry was a hoax, police have confirmed.

A total of 30 families were evacuated from their homes during the security operation, which lasted for around five hours on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: “A suspicious object was examined by ATO and has been declared a hoax. All roads have re-opened and residents allowed to return to their homes.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “I would like to thank all those affected by this alert for their patience and would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Fern Park in recent days to contact detectives at Strand Road PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 602 04/04/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”