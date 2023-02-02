Security alert in Feeny; traffic diversions in place
Police officers are in attendance at the scene of a security alert in Feeny.
By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Access to the Feeny Road is currently restricted and police officers from the Causeway Coast and Glens district have put localised traffic diversions in place.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible. We thank the public for their patience at this time and will provide an update in due course,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.