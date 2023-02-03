Security alert ongoing in Feeny; traffic diversions remain
Police officers remain in attendance at the scene of a security alert in Feeny.
By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Access to the Feeny Road remains restricted and police officers from the Causeway Coast and Glens district have put localised traffic diversions in place.
The alert has been ongoing since Thursday.
"Please continue to seek an alternative route for your journey where possible, to avoid potential delays.
"We thank the public for their cooperation at this time and will provide an update in due course.” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.