Security alert ongoing in Lecky Road area

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Lecky Road area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene in the Brandywell and Bogside areas of Derry this morning, Friday 29 June.

A PSNI spokesman confirmed: “Lecky Road is closed between Free Derry Corner and Brandywell Road and the Lecky Flyover is closed from the junction of Charlotte Street.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.”

There are no further details at this time.