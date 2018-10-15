Senior officer urges Derry to tell PSNI what kind of policing service it wants

A senior Derry police officer has urged citizens to tell the PSNI what sort of policing service they want.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Northern Ireland Policing Board are currently seeking the public's views on how to shape the future of policing.

Derry City & Strabane District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This consultation will give our local community and stakeholders an insight into the complexity of policing and the opportunity to share their views on how we can meet the changing demands and priorities we face.

“Our Policing and Community Safety Partnership will be hosting a public consultation meeting to allow you the chance to have your say and we would like to extend a warm invitation to all members of our community to attend and take part.

"The meeting will be held on October 24 at St Columb’s Park House on the Limavady Road at 5pm.

“If you cannot attend the public meeting there are other opportunities to share your views. You can provide responses to three key questions on our website at psni.prioritysimulator.com/demographics.

“We have also developed a prioritisation simulator which can be completed online at psni.prioritysimulator.com. This will provide you with an insight into the range of issues and challenges involved in allocating policing resources and you will be able to prioritise where you think resources should be focused in the future.

“We need your views to help us meet the challenges of the future and continue to deliver the police service you want and need.”

PCSP Chair Alderman Mary Hamilton said: “It is really important that local communities have their say on what their policing priorities are and this is your chance to shape how things are delivered in the future.

"If you are interested in contributing your views on how your area is best policed, come along to the consultation meeting on 24th October. If you can’t make it, remember you can still contribute online at psni.prioritysimulator.com/demographics.”

The consultation runs until November 9, 2018.

For more information please visit PSNI website at www.psni.police.uk/my-area/publicconsultation/