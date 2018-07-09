'Senseless violence' is pitting working class Protestants and Catholics against one another: trade unions

Trade unionists in Derry have warned that the 'senseless violence' that erupted at the Bishop Street/Fountain interface at the weekend will pit working class youths against one another if it continues.

Liam Gallagher, Chair of the Derry Trade Union Council (DTUC), said it was fortunate no-one was seriously injured when petrol bombs were thrown into the Fountain on Saturday.

He said: "The recent attacks on the Fountain Estate must be condemned by all and unless this senseless violence is stopped it will eventually lead to someone being seriously hurt or worse.

"The only people being hurt by this reckless action are the residence of the area. If these attacks continue they will heighten sectarian tension and set working class youths against each other."

Mr. Gallagher said more political focus needed to be concentrated on improving the economic lot of areas of high deprivation, including the Fountain, Bishop Street and Bogside areas.

"The effects of the city's poor economic circumstances with the creation of areas of deprivation resulting in poor education and employment opportunity are the same for both Catholic and Protestant community.

"It is time that our politicians get back to regional Governance because a continued political vaccum is dangerous and history has taught us that it only needs a spark to ignite sectarian violence," said the trade union leader.