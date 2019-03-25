Serious assault in broad daylight near St. Eugene's Cathedral

A reported serious assault that occurred in broad daylight near St. Eugene's Cathedral on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.

Police at Strand Road said they were investigating the serious assault which happened on Creggan Street/Creggan Road close to Marlborough Street at around 2.45 p.m. on March 24.

"Enquiries are ongoing but we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage to get in contact with Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 816 of 24/03/19," said officers.