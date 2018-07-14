Serious assault on teenage girl

Police have appealed for information following a serious assault on a teenage girl in the city.

Details of the assault, which occurred in May, were revealed by the PSNI this morning.

The assault occurred as the 16-year-old girl walked along the Rosemount Avenue, Creggan Road, Creggan Street, Infirmary Road and Little Diamond areas of the city, sometime between 11pm on Friday, May 25 and 12.20am on Saturday,/May 26.

Officers would ask anyone who may have been walking or driving along the above route and noticed any suspicious activity to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 56 26/05/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.