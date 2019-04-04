Several homes evacuated in Derry after discovery of suspicious object

Several homes have been evacuated in Galliagh as the PSNI deal with an ongoing security alert in the area.

The Shantallow Community Centre has opened its doors to between 30 and 50 affected residents in the Fern Park area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon, speaking from the scene, shortly after 2.30 p.m, said: "It's a terrible inconvenience for people in the area, whatever the cause, taking place right when the kids are coming back from school.

"Ensuring people's safety is the main concern but it's a real inconvenience for the residents caught up in this disruption."

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said: “Once again people in the Galliagh area are facing significant disruption as police deal with a suspicious device in the Fern Park area. Up to 30 nearby homes are being evacuated and Army Technical Officers have been tasked.

“Shantallow Community Centre is now open as a rest centre for those with nowhere else to go. I want to thank the council and Shantallow Community Residents Association for making this facility available so quickly.

“I’m with local people at the scene and will continue to provide support for those who need it while the alert continues.”

Police confirmed the security alert was sparked after the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon.

A number of homes have been evacuated and a number of roads in the area have been closed..

There are no further details at this time.