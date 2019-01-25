Severe gale force winds to batter Derry this weekend - Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of strong winds for Derry and the rest of the North.

The warning, which applies to Derry and the rest of the North, was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 9:00pm on Saturday and 12:00pm on Sunday.

"Strong northerly winds are expected to develop during Saturday night across Northern Ireland and extend across much of Wales and southwest England before easing during Sunday," reads the warning on the Met Office website

"Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible inland and 60-65 mph around coasts."