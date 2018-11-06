Severe weather warning issued for Derry - heavy rain and wind on the way

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and wind for Derry.
The warning applies to Derry and the rest of the North.
This warning is valid between 9:00am and 9:00pm on Friday.
"A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and perhaps 40-60 mm over higher ground," said the Met Office.
"This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain earlier in the week affecting a similar area. Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph possible inland and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts," the Met Office added.