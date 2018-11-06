Severe weather warning issued for Derry - heavy rain and wind on the way

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and wind for Derry.

The warning applies to Derry and the rest of the North.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning.

This warning is valid between 9:00am and 9:00pm on Friday.

"A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and perhaps 40-60 mm over higher ground," said the Met Office.

"This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain earlier in the week affecting a similar area. Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph possible inland and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts," the Met Office added.